Pauline M. Robichaud, 86, of Tilton, died with her family by her side at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Feb. 21, 2020, after a period of failing health.



She was born on April 6, 1933 in Northfield to Victor J. and Ida M. (Graveson) Belair. She resided in the Franklin-Tilton area all of her life. Pauline graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1951. Her working career began as secretary in J.P. Stevens of Tilton and in 1957 she married her love of the next 61 years Roland (Robie) Robichaud. She returned to work at BiRite in Franklin and later worked at Franklin National Bank in Franklin and Laconia, retiring in 1996. Following retirement, she accepted the job as secretary with "The Telegram" for eight years and enjoyed writing the column "What's Cookin'."



A parishioner of St. Paul Church, she taught Confraternity for several years and was a den mother for Cub Scout Troop 60. Pauline loved to sew and do crafts as well as making specialty cakes.



In retirement, Pauline was able to indulge her greatest love, which was watching and supporting her grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Horse shows (even though she was terrified of horses), baseball games, soccer games, track meets, cross country meets, and Nordic skiing. No venue was too far or too cold for her to attend! In later life she was blessed with two great grandchildren that she adored.



Pauline loved playing cards and enjoyed the many opportunities to play with her grandchildren, friends, and family. Pauline was a Red Hatter and enjoyed the camaraderie of lunches and plays that they attended. She loved to cook and try new recipes, which she was delighted to share with her family and friends.



Pauline's husband, Roland died in 2018. She is survived by two sons: Kenneth and his wife Karen of Canterbury, Wayne and his wife Kimberly of Northfield, grandchildren: Ashley Shortt, Ryan Robichaud, Zachary Robichaud, and Lucas Robichaud, great grandchildren: Danielle and Dylan Shortt, and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by brothers: William Belair, Alfred Belair, and Rene Belair, and her dearest twin brother, Paul Belair, sisters Irene Chandler and Renette Marshall.



Visiting hours will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 5-8:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, NH.



Friends are invited to join her family for the celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 11:00 am at St. Paul Church. Interment will be in NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. For an online guestbook, please visit



Donations in memory of Pauline may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 4 Perimeter Rd., Nashua, NH 03063.

