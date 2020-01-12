Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Mortimer-Simkin. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Mortimer-Simkin died on Wednesday January 8, 2020 with loving husband by her side. She was from both Henniker and Bow NH will be missed by many.



Pauline was born in Malden, Mass, on May 29, 1934 to the late Eugene & Florence (Costa) Baldi.



She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by her husband Terrance Simkin, daughter Pamela Seddon, granddaughters Allyson and Heidi Eisenberg , brother Gene Baldi and sister Florance Wall. Survived her son William Mortimer, first husband George Mortimer and brother Edward Baldi.



She loved to be active. Square danced since 1982; Concord Coach and Bradford Country Squares. Member of the Appalachian Mountain Club New Hampshire 4000 foot club - 48 mountains; some several times. She loved tennis, bowling, bicycling, kayaking and backpacking. Skied both downhill and cross country. Was a member of the Concord's Always an Adventure club. She volunteered as an usher and house manager for the Concord Center of the Arts. Many years as a participant to 50 Plus exercise group at Bow Community Center.



Driven more than 25 times across the USA and Canada by motorcycle, car and camper.



Foreign travel included: Egypt, Russia, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Morocco, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and Peru (including headwaters of the Amazon)



While living in Henniker was a Girl Scout leader, president of Henniker Mother Club, chaperon to the Henniker High School outing club and co-leader of Henniker Village Folk Dancers (selected to take Henniker group to Tennessee competitions). Trustee of the Tucker Free Library in Henniker; she loved reading.



Met her husband, Terrance Simkin, while assisting the Engineering Foundation from New York. Worked for Engineering Foundation several summers in New Hampshire, Florida and California.



Secretary to one of the Presidents of New England College. Worked in customer service and trust department formally Bank Of New Hampshire (now TD Bank) before retiring.



