Pauline Stavros Croteau died peacefully in her home on June 11, 2020 at the age of 92.
Pauline was born on July 26, 1927 to Lucas and Agatha Stavros, the second of seven children. She grew up in Concord, attended Concord schools and went on to work at Rumford Press.
Through mutual colleagues at Rumford Press, Pauline was introduced to her future husband, Ernest J. Croteau Jr., who was injured during World War II and recovering at the Chelsea Naval Hospital. Their courtship started through letter writing and blossomed into a strong and enduring love that resulted in a life-long marriage and eight children. Ernest passed away in 1987 but their love remained strong until she died.
Known as "Polly C." to her family, friends and "Diamond Lil" to Bingo buddies for her fashionable outfits and jewelry, she brought a smile to everyone she met with her quick wit and salty humor. She loved life and enjoyed raising her children and spending time with them and their families. She was always ready with a word of encouragement or a one-liner. She opened her arms and her home to her kids and their friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was always a crowd at their Rollins Street home and Polly welcomed everyone with a smile and a snack.
She enjoyed spending time at the family's camp on Clough Pond in Loudon, playing Bingo, going out to breakfast, playing cards, listening (and singing boisterously) to music, and cheering along contestants of her favorite game shows. Her biggest joy in life was raising her children. She instilled in them a fierce and enduring love of family, and more than 50 years later, they are all still best friends.
She is survived by her eight children and their spouses Susan Phillips and husband Roger; Thomas Croteau and wife Patricia; Patricia Wood and husband Keath; Bernadette Anderson; Barbara Vassillion and husband Brian; Michelle Bean; John Croteau and wife Kathy; and Noelle Seekamp and husband Fred; and her siblings William Stavros, Barbara Starrett, and Helen Spriro. She was predeceased by siblings Christiana Pappas, Georgia Zissi. and Anna Barker. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins and well as two special care-givers Wilma O'Dell and Mary Fuller.
There will be a private viewing on Friday June 19, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home for family, followed by graveside services open to the public at Blossom Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Please adhere to social distancing recommendations by wearing a mask and keeping a 6 ft. distance between people.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 16, 2020.