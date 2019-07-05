Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Barrett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl Barrett of Concord, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019.



She was born January 9, 1935 in Pembroke, NH. One of her jobs was working as a housekeeper at a resort on Newfound Lake. With her love for children she operated her own daycare business for over twenty years. She was a current resident of Merrimack County Nursing home. Her beautiful smile will be missed. She loved family gatherings, arts and crafts and Elvis.



She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth W. Barrett, her daughters Vicki Pepper, Karen Barrett and Tamme Dustin and her son Kenneth W. Barrett II. She has four grandchildren, Melissa-Ann Pepper, Kristi-Lee Lepenven, Lauren Chambers and Lindsay Dustin along with two great grandchildren Lily-Ann Lepenven and Nora-Lyn Lepenven. She is survived by her brother Richard Severance of Manchester.



An intimate gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate her life.

Published in The Concord Monitor on July 5, 2019

