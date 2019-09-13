Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl E. Blais. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney Street Penacook , NH View Map Interment Following Services Calvary Cemetery Penacook , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PENACOOK, Pearl E. (Nerbonne) Blais passed away peacefully on September 12th, just several weeks shy of her 96th birthday, at the Harris Hill Nursing Home in Concord. Pearl was born in Boscawen in the fall of 1923 to Arthur and Marie (Dionne) Nerbonne and has lived in Penacook for the majority of her life, graduating from the Penacook High School with the class of 1941.



She married Alphonse Blais, and in the following years gave birth to tree sets of fraternal twins, which was subsequently the subject of an article in the Concord Monitor, because of the rarity of the number of twin births in the same family. Many years later, when she was 79, she was also featured in an article in the Concord Monitor, titled " Elderly Penacook Woman Surprised By Bear in Driveway".



Pearl was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook, and worked for 27 years at the Brezner Tannery in Penacook. After retiring from the tannery, she went to work for 13 more years in the seafood department at Shaw's in Concord.



She enjoyed spending time at the ocean, gardening, fishing, playing cards, and Sunday dinner with the family. Anyone lucky enough to be there for her fried chicken, roast pork, chicken fricassee or apple pie knew the love that went into her meals.



Pearl was predeceased by her parents; her husband Alphonse J. Blais in 1989; a son Stephen Blais in 1983; twin daughters Brenda and Linda Blais at birth; her daughter Joanne Goss in 1991; her brothers Francis Nerbonne; Arthur Nerbonne; and Armand "Chuck" Nerbonne & his spouse Marilyn; her sisters Beatrice Sokul and her spouse Victor; and Lillian Pazeretsky and her spouse Joseph.



She is survived by her son Wayne Blais and his wife Lola of Tilton; her daughters Marie Blais of Concord, and Jeanne Blais of Northwood; her grandsons Wayne Blais and his wife Paula, Gary Blais and his wife Elllen, James Morgrage and his partner Will Cribby; her granddaughters Lynda Maguire and her husband John, Susan McTague and her husband Tom, Joanne Morgrage, and Tammi Goss; 6 great grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, Connor, Julie, Emilyn, and Wade; 4 great-great grandchildren Madilyn, Ember, Jacob, and Kinsley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday September 16th at 11:00 o'clock in the morning in the Immaculate Conception Church at 9 Bonney Street Penacook, NH 03303. Internment will immediately follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Penacook.



The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to the staff, nurses, and aides at Harris Hill for the wonderful care our mother received while a resident there.

