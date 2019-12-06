Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Peggy Joyce Weldon passed away from Alzheimer's disease at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, New Hampshire on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was 89.



Peggy was born on May 5, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Rudolph and Hettie Woodward



Peggy had many passions and interests. She was a member of the Park Street Baptist Church in Pittsfield and loved her church family. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, backing her favorite Republican candidate, attending auctions, singing in the choir, and performing in local theater productions and recitals - she made a perfect Miss Hannigan in Annie. She loved to dance; she began taking tap and jazz lessons in her late fifties, and then added ballroom lessons once she was in her sixties; she continued all three well into her seventies. She did a mean tango. She loved to travel. She vacationed in Barbados with her husband every year from 1978 to 2001.



Peggy was a joy to be with. She was genuine, kind, compassionate, loving and welcoming to all. Her home was always open to friends who needed a place to stay or for an afternoon cup of coffee. She was an active listener, and quick to remind those carrying guilt that "The Lord forgives you!!"



Peggy was preceded in death by her son Troy, her husband Gordon, her brother Paul Smith, her grandson Levi, and her sister Shirley Bleckmann. She is survived by her children Smith Weldon and his wife Lisa, Mark Weldon, Faith DeBold and her husband Richard, and Ava Hurd and her husband Matthew; her sister Ann Hoar; her grandchildren Prescott Weldon and his wife Stephanie, Lindsay Weldon, Ruby Weldon, Brooke Weldon, Tynan DeBold, Hannah DeBold, Alden Hurd and Sawyer Hurd; and her great grandchildren Madison Weldon, Jacob Weldon, Benjamin Weldon and Mason Weldon.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at the Park Street Baptist Church in Pittsfield, New Hampshire. Donations in memory of Peggy may be made to or the Edna McKenna Fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.

