Penelope 'Penny' Ann O'Connor 77, passed away peacefully at the Concord Hospital on Monday, August 31, 2020, after a lengthy period of declining health.
Penny was born in 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts. She attended Cathedral High School and also attended Belchertown High School.
Prior to moving to New Hampshire in 1980, Penny was employed as the Food and Beverage Manager at the New Seabury Country Club on Cape Cod. In New Hampshire Penny found her true calling which was helping people. She was employed by the State of New Hampshire for three decades. Penny started at the Laconia Developmental Services as a Program Coordinator. From there Penny was employed by the Tobey School in Concord and the Youth Detention Services Unit School serving positions to include Residential Director, Head Teacher and Educational Director.
Penny was devoted to lifelong learning. She attended Asnuntuck Community College, New Hampshire College, Notre Dame College and Plymouth State College where she earned an Associate, Bachelors and two Masters Degrees. Penny also successfully completed all required courses for certification in School Administration and Supervision.
In her "retirement", Penny switched gears and took on the position of Adult Education Director at Franklin High School. Education and the opportunities it presents was paramount to Penny. Over her eight years Penny facilitated hundreds of students in attaining their GED. Penny never gave up on anybody and would bend her schedule to help her students get the testing they required. Penny spoke often of her students and kept in touch with them. Penny was known to provide former students with rides to job interviews or send a reminder text or phone call making sure they followed through with the program. Penny was the epitome of a selfless person.
Penny is predeceased by her parents James Baker and Geraldine (Hervieux) Baker and her two brothers James Baker and William Baker.
Penny leaves behind her three children Lori Caputo, James O'Connor and Corey O'Connor and his wife Diana (Rivera) O'Connor. Penny also known as "Mimi" leaves behind her five granddaughters Kaelan O'Connor, Brenna O'Connor, Layne O'Connor, Haley Moore and Margaret Caputo.
At the request of Penny there will be no calling hours. A private family ceremony will be held.
