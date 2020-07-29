Perley B. Henderson, Jr. 88, of Concord, NH died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.
Perley was born on October 21, 1931, in Fort Fairfield, ME. He was the son of the late Perley B. Sr. and Elsie G (Hanson) Henderson. He grew up in Andover, NH, and attended Keene State College, earning a degree in Education. In his career he was a teacher, a cab driver, a medical courier, and finally a driver for Meals on Wheels.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War.
Perley was an avid reader and enjoyed writing short stories. You could often find him lost in a book from his vast collection of genres like history and detective novels. He enjoyed living a quiet life, but was always in attendance at every family gathering, and was usually the first to leave. He cherished spending time with his family.
He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Barnard) Henderson of Concord, NH, his brother, Roger Henderson of East Andover, NH, his sister, Mavis Newton of Boscawen, NH., and his stepson William "Bill" Harmon of West Barnstable, MA.
Perley is survived by his sister, Shirley Currier and his brother, David Henderson, both of Andover, NH; 3 sons, Richard Henderson, of Concord, NH; Brent Henderson of Lenoir City, TN; Brian Henderson, of Salisbury, NH; a daughter, Lauren Henderson, of York, SC; stepsons, Gerard "Jerry" Harmon, of Puerto Rico; Thomas "Tom" Harmon of OH; John Harmon, of Franklin, NH; and one stepdaughter, Dianne Blodgett, of Concord, NH. He leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook, NH.
Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following: The Edna McKenna Fund, c/o Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303 or to CAPBMCI-MOW (Meals on Wheels) PO Box 1016, Concord, NH 03302.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net