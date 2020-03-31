Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Persis R. Gow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Persis R. Gow of Concord died peacefully in Concord Hospital on March 29 after a brief illness.



The daughter of the late Albert and Persis Robertson, Persis was born in Des Moines, Iowa, was privately educated there, and graduated from the Brownmoor School for Girls in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She later attended Smith College before graduating from the University of Minnesota.



After graduation and work in New York for Lord & Taylor, she married the late David W. Gow, with whom she resided in South Wales, New York, for duration of their marriage. In 1959 Persis settled in Winchester, Massachusetts, where she became active in volunteer work in support of the Winchester Hospital and the Church of the Epiphany.



Following her move to Concord in 1972, she worked at the Village Press and the Tuition Plan for many years while participating with growing engagement in the Concord area's volunteer community. Later she was a founding principal at a printing company in Warner.



Upon retirement from business, Persis devoted much of her time to volunteer work in the areas of health care, immigrant and refugee support, and community and youth services. Along with organizational work, her private, personal philanthropy will always be remembered by its beneficiaries and by those who shared in these acts of grace.



Insatiably curious about the world and its cultures, Persis traveled globally, often with friends, through the Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) program.



Persis leaves three children, Peter Gow, widower of the late Mimi Harrington, of Dedham, Massachusetts; Persis (Purr) Whalley, widow of the late Michael, of Alton; and Alexander R. Gow, married to Cindi, of Bow. Persis was a vivid and loving presence in the lives of eight grandchildren (including Peter and Mimi's Sudanese refugee foster child) and seven great-grandchildren.



The family will hold a private celebration of Persis R. Gow's life at an undetermined future date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Paul's Church Food Pantry, to Lutheran Social Services of Concord, or to a summer camp campership program of the donor's preference.

