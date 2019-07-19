Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Albert Stimmell. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Albert Stimmell, 69, of Northwood passed away on July 16, 2019; surrounded by his family after a brief illness.



Peter was born on June 29, 1950 son of the late John and Elizabeth (Leighton) Stimmell and lived his entire life on Jenness Pond in Northwood. As a youngster, Peter spent myriads of hours outdoors fishing, hunting and exploring his home often with his dog Jenny. He attended Northwood Elementary School in his younger years. Peter went to Pittsfield High School and had many fond memories of his classmates and times during those years. He met his future wife Janice (Foss) at Pittsfield High School. After graduation, they were married and stayed married for the next 49 years.



Peter attended Plymouth State College and earned an English Degree. After graduation, Peter took a summer job with a local construction company, RC Foss and Son that would lead to a lifetime career in the field as a superintendent and estimator for construction projects across New England ending his career as an estimator at Martini Northern in Portsmouth.



He built his own home and for the next 45 years was often working on remodeling and improvements to the home and the surrounding landscape.



Peter had many varied interests ranging from history to birdwatching to architecture to sports to reading. Peter was often known to be reading three or more books at the same time. He enjoyed taking walks in the woods with his dogs (Buster, Molly, Happy, and Jenny) and most of all spending time with his family. Known to his grandchildren as "Papa" he spent summers with his family at Jenness Pond and at Wells Beach where he would buy the grandchildren donuts from Congdon's.



Peter was active in the greater Northwood community and enjoyed conversations and observations with neighbors and others.



Peter is survived by his wife Janice whom he shared 49 wonderful years, his brother Jean, children, Jonathan (Kate) Stimmell, Sean (Sadie) Stimmell and Carrie (Jonathan) White and seven grandchildren: Libby, Liam, Annalise, Finnbar, Grace, Jackson, and Josie.



A ceremony of remembrance will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive #110, Bedford, NH 03110.

