Peter G. Burgess died at home on November 23 at the age of 95. He was born on July 1, 1925 to Peter K. and Ola (Willifred) Burgess in Thomasville, Georgia. After Graduating from Concord High School in 1944, he enlisted in the Army. World War II was underway and he served in the European theater In Scotland, Germany, and Czechoslovakia. He belonged to the 3D Battalion, 301st 94th Infantry under General George Patton. He received a purple heart and bronze star. In 1998 he was awarded the Presidential Citation for extraordinary heroism in military operations against an armed enemy. Upon returning to the United States, he married Eleanor (Mulligan) Burgess. They were married for sixty- seven years. She predeceased him in 2004. He retired from the Concord Post Office where he was employed for many years as a letter carrier. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers Paul, Louis, and Charles. He is survived by a son, Peter F. Burgess (Cheryl ) of Northwood, N.H. and a daughter, Christine A. Burgess of Canterbury, N.H. His grandchildren include Peter F, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Valerie, Brenda, Michael, Jacob, Gabriel, Emma, and Sophie. One great-grandson, Gregory. He enjoyed alpine skiing, tennis, golfing, snowmobiling, oil painting, and helping his neighbors until his mid- nineties. In recent years he played cards and socialized with a small group of important friends, Paul and Jeanne Anderson and Oscar and Anita Serard, and Terry Noyes. A special thankyou to Jeanne Anderson for your impressive consistency with daily checks and good food. To Joe St. Pierre and Barbara Bernier for being great neighbors. Thank you to the CVRNA-Hospice, especially Stephanie Rompala RN and Amy Wilson LNA. Memorial donations may be made to CRVNA 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301or the Pope Memorial SPCA 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301Visiting hours will not be held due to Covid.Burial will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery in the Spring.Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.