Peter G. Dolloff, longtime resident of Hudson, NH, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on April 26th, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born April 22, 1935, to Francis W. and Jenny Sarah Dolloff of Waltham, MA. Peter was predeceased by the love of his life, Leona A. (Rousseau) Dolloff, whom he married on September 10,1960, at St. Charles Church in Waltham MA. Peter is survived by his sister Frances Orland, who resides in Santa Cruz, CA, with her husband Ted Orland. His children include his son Peter and wife Laura Dolloff, of Manchester, NH; his son H. Francis Dolloff and wife Pamela Dolloff, of Concord, NH; his son Christopher Dolloff and wife Theresa Dolloff of Scottsdale, AZ; his daughter Dr. Jennifer Dolloff and husband Richard Zampieri of Brookline, NH; and his daughter Elizabeth Dolloff Grundhoefer and husband Michael Grundhoefer, of St. Paul, MN.
Peter graduated from the College of the Holy Cross with a BS Degree in 1956; he received a Masters of Education in 1961 from Boston State College; he received a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Administration from BU in 1969.
He started his career as a teaching Principal in Brookline NH from 1961 to 1964. From 1964 through 1966 he served as the Principal of Bedford Memorial School and McKelvie School in NH. From 1966 through 1971 he served as the Assistant Superintendent to School Administrative Unit (SAU) 27, and Superintendent from 1971 through 1997. During this time, SAU 27 included the towns of Hudson, Litchfield, Bedford, Merrimack, Windham, and Pelham NH.
During his career, Peter served as President of the NH School Administrators' Association and the New England Assoc. of School Superintendents. He was awarded the NH Superintendent of the Year in 1990. Peter served as the Chairman of the Board of the New England School Development Council and Chairman of the Board of NH School Insurance Trust. He was a founding member of SERESC (Southeastern Regional Educational Service Center). Peter was a Charter Member of the Hudson/Litchfield Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the NH Rotary Club. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Nashua Adult Learning Center, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Nashua YMCA, for which he also served as Trustee. Peter was an active member of the Alvirne HS Trustees from 2010 until the time of his death.
A sports enthusiast who loved the outdoors and being active, Peter enjoyed hiking, camping, skiing, tennis, and golf; he was committed to running or walking daily. He ran in multiple road races, including the Milwaukee Marathon and the Hollis Half-Marathon. Early in his life, he was a skilled baseball player and bowler.
Peter was a voracious reader and lifelong student. He and Leona were fond of traveling with the Road Scholars, as well as other educational groups. One of his pursuits was to visit as many Presidential Libraries as possible across the country. From their travels Peter collected a large number of the United States Presidential biographies and loved nothing more than reading about our Presidential history.
"We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give" Winston Churchill
A private service was held for the family in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, NH. To share an online message of condolence and for a complete obituary, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com
Peter graduated from the College of the Holy Cross with a BS Degree in 1956; he received a Masters of Education in 1961 from Boston State College; he received a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Administration from BU in 1969.
He started his career as a teaching Principal in Brookline NH from 1961 to 1964. From 1964 through 1966 he served as the Principal of Bedford Memorial School and McKelvie School in NH. From 1966 through 1971 he served as the Assistant Superintendent to School Administrative Unit (SAU) 27, and Superintendent from 1971 through 1997. During this time, SAU 27 included the towns of Hudson, Litchfield, Bedford, Merrimack, Windham, and Pelham NH.
During his career, Peter served as President of the NH School Administrators' Association and the New England Assoc. of School Superintendents. He was awarded the NH Superintendent of the Year in 1990. Peter served as the Chairman of the Board of the New England School Development Council and Chairman of the Board of NH School Insurance Trust. He was a founding member of SERESC (Southeastern Regional Educational Service Center). Peter was a Charter Member of the Hudson/Litchfield Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the NH Rotary Club. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Nashua Adult Learning Center, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Nashua YMCA, for which he also served as Trustee. Peter was an active member of the Alvirne HS Trustees from 2010 until the time of his death.
A sports enthusiast who loved the outdoors and being active, Peter enjoyed hiking, camping, skiing, tennis, and golf; he was committed to running or walking daily. He ran in multiple road races, including the Milwaukee Marathon and the Hollis Half-Marathon. Early in his life, he was a skilled baseball player and bowler.
Peter was a voracious reader and lifelong student. He and Leona were fond of traveling with the Road Scholars, as well as other educational groups. One of his pursuits was to visit as many Presidential Libraries as possible across the country. From their travels Peter collected a large number of the United States Presidential biographies and loved nothing more than reading about our Presidential history.
"We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give" Winston Churchill
A private service was held for the family in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, NH. To share an online message of condolence and for a complete obituary, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 4, 2020.