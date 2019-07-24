Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 724 Main St. New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Kusinski (John Peter Kusinski, Jr.) passed away on July 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. He was born in Kankakee, IL February 11th, 1946 to John Peter Kusinski and Hortence Wise Lambert both of Chicago, IL. Peter was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Janice Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane M. Kusinski, and his two children, John Peter Kusinski, III and his partner, Michelle Braley, of Brookline, MA and Krista Kusinski and her husband, Matthew Gallo, and their two beautiful children, Adelina and Finnegan Gallo of West Hartford, CT.



Peter graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH and began his career in sales at IBM and went on to become a successful businessman and entrepreneur. His greatest joy in life was his family, and he took pride in his children and his grandchildren. Peter enjoyed coaching his childrens' teams and participating in water sports with them on Lake Sunapee. He enjoyed being active in the outdoors. He enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, the Captiva Cup, traveling with his family and seeing his children and grandchildren thrive.



Peter was an avid New England sports fan, particularly his beloved Red Sox. He has been a lover of animals and nature all his life. He particularly loved Lake Sunapee, the woods, and sunsets in NH, and felt blessed to have so many friends in this area. He was a man of devout faith, a Eucharistic Minister, and active in his faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Church in New London, NH. He will be missed deeply. He was a wonderful person with a kind heart and loving soul. His greatest love in his life was family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peter's name may be made to: Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 724 Main St. New London, NH.



Chadwick Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

