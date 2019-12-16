Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Michaud. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Michaud, 62, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Concord on Sunday December 8th, after a short battle with cancer. His former wife and best friend Pam was by his side. He was born in Berlin, in the fall of 1957 to Raymond and the late Rita Jutras Michaud.



Pete grew up in Berlin and attended the local schools and was a graduate of Berlin High School in 1975. Growing up Pete was an avid skier and played hockey, he loved to go camping and hunting as well as a good snowmobile adventure with friends. As an adult Peter continued all of his interests and would often enjoyed doing them with family and friends while staying at his camp in Nash Stream, Pete loved being there. Pete married Pam Boutin in 1981, and moved to southern NH where he spent the next thirty years building the successful and reputable PJM Building and Remodeling.



Pete is predeceased by his mother Rita; and his niece Molly. Peter is survived by his father Raymond; his sisters Paulette and Patty; his brother Paul; his former wife Pam and her family; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Friday December 20th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington St. Penacook, NH 03303. A funeral service will begin at 3:00pm in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the CRVNA Hospice House Program 30 Pillsbury St. Concord NH, 03301.

