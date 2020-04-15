Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter S. Akerman 65 of 174 Salisbury Rd, died Monday April 13, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones, after a period of declining health. He was born in Alexandria NH, the son of Donald P. and Alice I (Cowan) Akerman. Peter spent his early years in Alexandria but moved to Franklin in 1958. Peter attended Franklin Schools graduating with the Class of 1973. After Graduation Peter began a career as a Manufacturing Laborer at Arwoods Corp. Peter held various jobs and titles throughout his career before retiring from PCC Structurals in July 2018 to spend time with his family.



Peter enjoyed most outdoor sports with a particular love of Baseball, as well as Hunting & Fishing with his siblings, nephews and later with his grandchildren. After retiring he enjoyed vacationing with family on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.



Peter had an immense love of his family and it is believed he lived and loved more in one day than some would in a lifetime. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren nieces and nephews. He leaves his wife of 41 years Juanita ( Bliss ) Akerman of Franklin; two daughters Lisa ( Nigel Foskin ) Akerman, of Manchester; Melissa ( John Malcolm ) Akerman of Franklin, 5 Grandchildren, Mia, Haley, Jacob, Alexa and Tyrell; four sisters: Barbara ( Norman Joyce ) of Sanbornton; Nancy DeBlois of Bristol; Betsy ( Dennis Trottier ) of Salisbury; Cindy ( Raymond Defosses ) of Franklin; one brother: Larry ( Josette ) Akerman of TN, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Akerman and Norman Akerman.



Although his body has worn out, his bright light and legacy will shine on our family forever, He will be missed dearly!



Calling hours will be private.



Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Alexandria. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the children's .



