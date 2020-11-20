Peter Sanborn, 66 of Barnstead, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born on August 8, 1954 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Arthur Burton Sanborn, II and Irene (Bartlett) Sanborn.
Peter was educated in the local schools and also attended Manchester Tech. He was owner/operator and head engineer for Materials Research Furnaces for over 30 years until his recent retirement. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle, barbequing and spending time with his family, and was an avid woodworker.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert Sanborn.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Lavoie) Sanborn with whom he shared 46 years of marriage, sons, Christopher Sanborn and his wife Jacquelin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and James Sanborn and his wife Meghan of Ledyard, CT, a sister, Judith Whitfield of Bend, OR, three grandchildren, Savannah, Charles and Mariana Sanborn as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Head Cemetery in Hooksett. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barnstead Food Pantry. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
.