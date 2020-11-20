1/1
Peter Sanborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Sanborn, 66 of Barnstead, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born on August 8, 1954 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Arthur Burton Sanborn, II and Irene (Bartlett) Sanborn.

Peter was educated in the local schools and also attended Manchester Tech. He was owner/operator and head engineer for Materials Research Furnaces for over 30 years until his recent retirement. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle, barbequing and spending time with his family, and was an avid woodworker.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert Sanborn.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Lavoie) Sanborn with whom he shared 46 years of marriage, sons, Christopher Sanborn and his wife Jacquelin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and James Sanborn and his wife Meghan of Ledyard, CT, a sister, Judith Whitfield of Bend, OR, three grandchildren, Savannah, Charles and Mariana Sanborn as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Head Cemetery in Hooksett. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barnstead Food Pantry. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Pete's passing. We have good memories of his barbeques, spinning holiday get-togethers and I have the beautiful thread cabinet he made that will forever bring him to mind.
Our thoughts are with your family
Nancy Hayward and Family
Nancy Hayward
Friend
November 20, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all of the Sanborn family. We both have wonderful memories of Peter in our childhood years. He was my little league coach for many years and a friend of my husbands family. We are sending many prayers and love.
Brooks and Christine Hayward
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
You will be missed Pete....
Mark T. Race
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved