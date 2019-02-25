Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter V. Thompson Jr.. View Sign

- Peter V. Thompson, Jr 43, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019.



Born on April 30, 1975 in Lawrence, MA he was the son of Peter and Janice (Castor) Thompson of Center Barnstead.



Peter moved with his family to Allenstown at a young age, later moving to Center Barnstead. He was a graduate of Pembroke Academy, Class of 1994. He graduated in October 2015 from Stratford Career Institute with high honors as a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist. He was most recently enrolled and listed on the National Honors Society at Southern New Hampshire University where he was working towards a bachelor degree in Psychology to be able to help others. Peter was very patriotic and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp right out of High School. He enjoyed being outdoors exploring, reading, painting and had a real talent for calligraphy.



Besides his parents he is survived by his sister, Cathy Soucy-Smith and her husband Kevin of Merrimack, maternal grandmother, Ruth Castor of Boscawen, nephew, Thomas Soucy, aunts, Kathy Thompson of Pelham, Kathy Haughton and her husband Jim of Reidsville, NC and Carol Harless of Hopkinton, uncle, Gordon Castor and his wife Maggie of Lake Park, GA as well as numerous cousins.



A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00pm-2:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A brief service will be held beginning at 12:00pm. Family and friends are invited to begin gathering at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope of NH Recovery at





1217 Suncook Valley Hwy

Epsom , NH 03234

