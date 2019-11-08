Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip F. Wills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Phil was born on August 27, 1925 to parents Clarence and Katherine Wills of Norwood, Massachusetts. A World War II veteran, Philip joined the Navy after graduating from high school in May 1943. He received naval training at the NTS Newport, RI, and served on navy destroyers the USS Turner and the USS Collett, in the capacity of Fireman First Class, V-6, USNR. Phil was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947.



Phil was a member of the National Association of Destroyer Veterans, also known as the Tin Can Sailors. He loved Boston Bruins hockey, Patriots football and discussing politics and world issues with his friends over coffee at the local Dunkin Donuts or McDonalds.



Philip is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joan Long Cloutier Wills of Concord, NH; brother Richard (Jay) Wills of Atlanta, GA; step-children Maurice Cloutier of Monmouth, ME; Reginald and Peggy Cloutier of Canterbury, NH; Vicky and Ray Dugal of Bedford, MA; Rita Perreault of Lewiston, ME; and numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Philip was predeceased by his step-sons Michael and Mark Cloutier.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 9 Bonney St., Penacook, NH 03303. A military burial will take place at 1:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303, following the funeral mass.



The family of Philip Wills would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the nurses, aides and staff at Harris Hill Center for the kind and compassionate care Phil received while a resident at the Center.



Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.





