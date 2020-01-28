Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Lawrence Downie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Lawrence Downie, 92, of Bow, NH, passed Dec 31, 2019.



Philip was born to Arlo and Betty Downie, August 6th, 1927, in Houlton, Maine. He graduated from Fort Fairfield High School and received a B.S. degree in agronomy from the University of Maine in 1949. He married Barbara Ann Hills Nov 8th, 1952 and they had 67 wonderful years together.



He was preceded in death by his son Dana and his 3 sisters Kay, Bunny, and Jean. He leaves his wife Barbara and their 3 remaining children: Linda Wedemeyer, Marsha Coulter, and Keith Downie.



His children remember him as a devoted husband and a loving father. He was active in the Concord Coach Square Dance club, Bow Conservation Commission, Bow Men's Club, and Bow Open Spaces. He enjoyed working on trails around the town of Bow. He was an avid fly fisherman.



A celebration of Phil's life is scheduled for August 8th, 2-6pm at the Bow Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bow Conservation Commission at 10 Grandview Road Bow, NH.

Philip Lawrence Downie, 92, of Bow, NH, passed Dec 31, 2019.Philip was born to Arlo and Betty Downie, August 6th, 1927, in Houlton, Maine. He graduated from Fort Fairfield High School and received a B.S. degree in agronomy from the University of Maine in 1949. He married Barbara Ann Hills Nov 8th, 1952 and they had 67 wonderful years together.He was preceded in death by his son Dana and his 3 sisters Kay, Bunny, and Jean. He leaves his wife Barbara and their 3 remaining children: Linda Wedemeyer, Marsha Coulter, and Keith Downie.His children remember him as a devoted husband and a loving father. He was active in the Concord Coach Square Dance club, Bow Conservation Commission, Bow Men's Club, and Bow Open Spaces. He enjoyed working on trails around the town of Bow. He was an avid fly fisherman.A celebration of Phil's life is scheduled for August 8th, 2-6pm at the Bow Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bow Conservation Commission at 10 Grandview Road Bow, NH. Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close