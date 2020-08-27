Philip Richard (Bucky) Rollins, of Newmarket, formerly of Canterbury, recently passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at the age of 73. Bucky was born November 25, 1946, the son of Richard and June (Swain) Rollins of Canterbury. He grew up in the Canterbury Center, attended the one room schoolhouse, and went to the new elementary school. Bucky graduated from Concord High School in 1962. He played football there his junior and senior year. He furthered his studies at the University of NH, and played on the football team there as well.



Bucky was a farmer and gardener at heart. He was happiest on his tractor working on his farm. He loved animals and raised cattle and other creatures. He always had a large garden and shared his crops with family and neighbors. He hosted many family reunions at the farm, on Morrill Road, which his family thoroughly enjoyed. His motorcycle brought him countless hours of pleasure. Bucky had a big heart and was always helping someone in need.



From 1973 to 1982 he was Fire Chief in Canterbury. Bucky was credited for saving buildings at Canterbury Shaker Village during the large barn fire there in 1973. His quick and clear thinking in obtaining mutual aid from surrounding towns, to spray water on the buildings, was essential in saving the historic site. He had also been sexton at the Canterbury United Community Church, cleaning the church, Parish house, and mowing grounds and shoveling snow for many years. He worked fulltime at the Rumford Press in Concord, while wearing many other hats, until their closure.



Bucky moved to Newmarket and worked for the University of NH Wildcat transit system. He drove students all around the UNH campus and seacoast area. He enjoyed the many students and loved talking with them each day as he safely drove them to their destination. He took horticultural classes in his 50's, at the University as well.



He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and June Rollins, his brother, Clayton W. Rollins, his paternal grandparents, Wentworth and Eloise Rollins of VT., and maternal grandparents Leo and Clara Swain of Concord. Plus many aunts and uncles.



Bucky is survived by his sister, Jan Rollins Cote and her husband Michael, of Canterbury, his niece, Sarah (Boyd) McNulty and her family, of VT, nephew, Joshua Cote and family of FL, his nephews, Christopher Rollins of Plymouth and family, and Douglas Rollins of Sanbornton and family, his former wife, Diane Dean, of Concord, and many cousins, and countless friends.



There will be no calling hours per his wishes. He will be laid to rest at Maple Grove cemetery in Canterbury, in the Rollins family lot.



Memorial donations may made in his memory to the Canterbury Volunteer Fire Dept., 26 Baptist Road, Canterbury, NH 03224.



