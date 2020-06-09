Philip Strong Sr. 84 passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home. He was born January 31, 1936 in Exeter, NH to Doris (Waterman) Hausler and Arthur Strong Sr.



He went to the Derry NH School District. He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Moose, Eagles, Elks, and VFW Clubs. He spent 60+ years of his life as a professional roofer. His favorite past time was spending time with his friends at the Eagles Club.



He is survived by his wife of 40+ years, Kernie Strong, his sons Phil Strong Jr. and Karen, Jim (Snoop) Strong and Patti, Bruce Goodwin and Tina, adopted son Nelson Couch and Nancy, his daughters Diana Ford and Elroy, Robyn Wofford and Jack, Joan Faust and Val, his brother Arthur Strong Jr., and sisters Gloria Poitras, Joan Davis, Brenda Strong, Nancy Ware. He has 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren with 2 great grandchildren on the way and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his sister Joyce Hartz, brothers Arnold, Fred and Norman McInnis, son Ed Anderson Jr., daughter Jane Austin and grandson Chuckie Novak.



There will be no calling hours or service per Phil's request. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phil's name to Concord Fire dept-15 Broadway Street-Concord, NH



