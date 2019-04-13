Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip G. Despins. View Sign





PHILLIP G, Despins, 74, of Worfield Circle, died Saturday April 13, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He was born in Franklin the son of Lucien and Lucy Anne ( Bussiere ) Despins. A graduate of Bristol High School, Phil went on to serve in US Army. Together with his wife Sandi, he has operated Laser Line Services, a courier service, for the last 21 years.Phil was devoted to his family and his business. When he took time for himself you would find him enjoying his motorcycles as a sport tourer, engrossed in a historical or biographical book, gardening or with his beloved dogs.Family members include his wife of 44 years, Sandi Despins of Bristol; stepson, Scott (Tamar) Piehler of Suwanee, GA; granddaughter, Amanda (Jonah) Laird of Alameda, CA; a brother Paul (Brenda) Despins of Franklin; sister, Pauline Palmer of Hudson, FL; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Rosalie Henneberry, formerly of Hudson, FL.Services-There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 2pm at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.

