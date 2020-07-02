Phillip Twombly passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020, at the age of 97.Phil was born on September 27, 1922 in Arlington, MA to Harold Mouton Twombly and Eva Colbath Twombly. In 1941 Phil attended Boston University but his studies were interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the 10th Mountain Division. In 1944 he shipped out to Naples, Italy where the 10th helped take control of Italy. Phil earned a Bronze Star.Phil returned to BU where he earned a business degree while serving as captain of the rowing team. Later, he established an endowment for them. Phil met Betsy Houser on the ski slopes in Woodstock, VT. They married in 1948 at Owls' Head, her family's summer cottage on Newfound Lake in Hebron, NH.At 27, Phil joined Seaboard Plywood and Lumber Company. In 1972 he co-founded North Atlantic Millwork Corporation, in Waltham MA, which grew to over 400 employees and expanded to five locations around New England. A natural athlete, Phil skied until he was 90 years old.He is predeceased by Betsy, his beloved wife of 70 years, and is survived by his children: Stephen Twombly of Roxbury, VT; Martha Twombly of Hebron, NH, Andrew Twombly of Hebron, NH; Peter Twombly of Jamestown, RI; and Carol Twombly of Nevada City, CA; his twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.