1/
Phillip N. Twombly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Twombly passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020, at the age of 97.

Phil was born on September 27, 1922 in Arlington, MA to Harold Mouton Twombly and Eva Colbath Twombly. In 1941 Phil attended Boston University but his studies were interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the 10th Mountain Division. In 1944 he shipped out to Naples, Italy where the 10th helped take control of Italy. Phil earned a Bronze Star.

Phil returned to BU where he earned a business degree while serving as captain of the rowing team. Later, he established an endowment for them. Phil met Betsy Houser on the ski slopes in Woodstock, VT. They married in 1948 at Owls' Head, her family's summer cottage on Newfound Lake in Hebron, NH.

At 27, Phil joined Seaboard Plywood and Lumber Company. In 1972 he co-founded North Atlantic Millwork Corporation, in Waltham MA, which grew to over 400 employees and expanded to five locations around New England. A natural athlete, Phil skied until he was 90 years old.

He is predeceased by Betsy, his beloved wife of 70 years, and is survived by his children: Stephen Twombly of Roxbury, VT; Martha Twombly of Hebron, NH, Andrew Twombly of Hebron, NH; Peter Twombly of Jamestown, RI; and Carol Twombly of Nevada City, CA; his twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved