Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

Philip S. Yeaton, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Concord Hospital. Phil had a fall and suffered a brain injury.



Phil was born on January 22, 1929 in Concord. He was the son of the late George S. Yeaton and Madeleine (Brown) Yeaton.



He grew up in Epsom and went to a one-room schoolhouse, graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1947 and UNH in 1951. He received his degree from UNH and his doctorate from Boston University. He was past president of the New England Reading Association and Riverbend Reading Council.



Phil served 4 years in the United States Air Force, three of those years in Neubiberg, Germany.



He was a life-long learner. He arranged for Boston University Professors to come to Laconia, NH so New Hampshire teachers did not have to travel to Boston for their courses.



Phil had a love of history. He was a founder and past President of the Epsom Historical Society. He was a member of the Evergreen Odd Fellows Lodge in Epsom. He passed his love of history and genealogy on to younger members of his family.



He taught in Merrimac MA, Windham NH, Laconia NH, and became the Director of Reading for the Concord Schools.



He served two terms on the Concord School Board, was a Supervisor of the Checklist in Ward 4 for several years. Phil and Nancy volunteered at the St. Peter's Food Pantry for 20 years.



He had an interest in music, antiques, and gardening. He helped his brother, Charlie at Charlie's antique shop in Epsom. He attended the New Rye Congregational Church since he was a child and had directed the choir there.



Phil was predeceased by his brother; Ted, Calvin, Sydney and his sister, Patricia Y. Crafts.



He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy (Clark) Yeaton and his brother Charles B. Yeaton, sister; Nancy Y. Claris as well as nieces and nephews.



Phil was a man for all seasons and will be greatly missed.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 18 at 11 AM at the New Rye Congregational Church, 289 New Rye Rd. Epsom NH.



Memorial donations may be made in Phils name to the Boys and Girls Club, 55 Bradley St. Concord NH 03301, or to the Friendly Kitchen, 2 South Commercial St. Concord NH 03301.

