Phyllis E. Provencher, 76, passed away on June 6, 2019, at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. She was born January 30, 1943, in Manchester, NH, daughter of the late Ernest Joseph Clang and Hope Elaine (Richards) Clang.
Phyllis grew up in Manchester, NH and was currently residing in Litchfield, NH. On February 4, 1961, she married Richard "Dick" Provencher Sr. They had met at Manchester Motor Drome when Phyllis was 15. Richard later owned and operated Dick's Trucking with Phyllis and his son Richie.
The highlights of her life were her grandchildren, her children's hobbies such as 4 wheeling and showing horses, and later on her great-granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Richard Provencher Sr, and son Richard Provencher Jr.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter and fiance, April Provencher and Michael Sangiorgio, daughter and son-in-law, Lesley and Will Truax, 2 grandchildren, Skyler Truax, and Dylan Truax and his wife, Nichole, 1 great-granddaughter, Kensington Truax, and other extended relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 12, 2019