Phyllis L. Stuart 98, passed away peacefully on Friday April 3, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.



Phyllis was born on March 29, 1922 in Concord, daughter to the late Ira and Albena (Gibeault) Cushing. She was a graduate of Concord High School and attended Concord Business College.



Phyllis married Robert Atherton Stuart on September 6, 1948 and they enjoyed 59 happy years together.



Phyllis was a devoted mother who loved gathering her family together for holidays, summer vacations at York Beach and at the family camp on Hot Hole Pond. She was a wonderful cook, baker and arts crafter. At each family holiday event she would create some type of memorable keepsake for all to take home and treasure. As a homemaker, she took great pride in keeping her home clean, tidy and freshly painted. All too often, one would find her standing on her step ladder with a paint brush in her hand!



Phyllis was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She volunteered at IHM as a Greeter and created several crafts and baked goods for the annual Church Fair for many years.



When her children were younger, Phyllis represented the Avon Company and successfully sold products throughout East Concord.



She had more than a thirty-year affiliation with the Concord Chapter of the American Red



Cross as a swimming instructor, during summers at the Hannah Dustin Day Camp at Bear Brook State Park, Clough Pond State Park, the Hill Camp on Lake Winnepocket and at Merrill Park. She was also a Junior and Senior Life Saving Instructor in the winters at the Concord and Manchester YMCAS. She later went to work full time as the Water Safety Administrator for the Concord Chapter of the American Red Cross for 12 years. Many children in the Concord area received their swimming cards with Phyllis' signature of approval through those years.



Phyllis was very active in the East Concord community as a member of the East Concord Lamplighters, the East Concord Women's Club, the East Concord Garden Club and as a Den Mother for the East Concord Cub Scouts.



Phyllis and Robert were strong supporters of their sons sporting and theater activities. They always attended their games through Little League, Concord Youth Hockey, Bishop Brady High School Hockey, Bishop Brady Theater and attended many games and plays during their sons College Hockey games and Theater Productions.



As Robert was an active member, actor, producer and director of the Concord Community Players, Phyllis became involved in the organization from 1949 through 2013, primarily as the



Costume Chairwoman and spent countless hours organizing the Players Studio costume department. She also prepared the Community Players monthly newsletter for several years and assisted Robert as the Players Historian during their retirement.



In her spare time, Phyllis enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins, Red Sox and NE Patriots with her family. She was a voracious reader and loved solving crossword and picture puzzles.



Phyllis is survived by her three sons, Philip D. Stuart and his wife, Christine G. Stuart,



Glenn M. Stuart and his wife, Kelly Doremus Stuart and Gregory A. Stuart and his wife,



Sara M. Stuart, all of Concord; three grandchildren, Dylan Frances Stuart of Concord, Alexander Joseph Stuart of Chicago, Il, and Griffin Philip Stuart of Concord. Phyllis is also survived by her caring niece and close friend Dian Gifford, and other nieces and a nephew.



In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Atherton Stuart, her sister Barbara Gifford and her husband Edmund Gifford, her nephew David Gifford, her brother Keith Cushing and his wife Marie (Dennis) Cushing. Phyllis is also predeceased by her and Robert's dear family friend of many years, Rev. Robert T. Goodwin.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, due to COVID-19, a Catholic Mass and burial will be held privately at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

