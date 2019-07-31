Phyllis (Stewart) Meader, age 83, passed away on June 26th at her home in Alabama.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Donald Goss and Dawn Blanchard, of Henniker; her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and David Morrison, of Concord; her grandchildren, Kelli-Ann Guyotte, Alyssa Goss, Ryan Goss, and Stephanie Morrison; her great-grandchildren, Kailyn and Keegan Guyotte and Sawyer Goss; her sister, Arlene French, of Henniker, and a large extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Henniker Congregational Church Parish House on August 3rd at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local SPCA.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 31, 2019