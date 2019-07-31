Phyllis Meader

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Meader.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Phyllis (Stewart) Meader, age 83, passed away on June 26th at her home in Alabama.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Donald Goss and Dawn Blanchard, of Henniker; her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and David Morrison, of Concord; her grandchildren, Kelli-Ann Guyotte, Alyssa Goss, Ryan Goss, and Stephanie Morrison; her great-grandchildren, Kailyn and Keegan Guyotte and Sawyer Goss; her sister, Arlene French, of Henniker, and a large extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Henniker Congregational Church Parish House on August 3rd at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local SPCA.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.