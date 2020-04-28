Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis O. Longver. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary





PL was born in Boston on May 12, 1933 to Elliott and Helen (Pierce) Smith and was a graduate of Concord High School. She married Clayton Longver July 20, 1952. Together they resided in Boscawen where they raised their family, and later moved to Webster. She worked for many years at Beede Electric as well as Chubb Life. She also spent a few years as a secretary at a real estate agency in Penacook.



PL had a great interest in genealogy and helped many families trace their heritage and connect with long lost relatives. Through her work, she found an unexpected passion in identifying unmarked graves of Civil War soldiers. She spent countless hours researching in order to locate the information required to furnish the graves with government stones. She was also a published author of a book on Civil War soldiers and penned a second book on the same topic. PL and Clayton deeply enjoyed traveling across much of North America, having visited every state in the Union. They loved to camp and go out dancing, the Jitterbug being their signature dance. She had many adventures with her dear friend and neighbor searching old cellar holes with their metal detectors hunting for "treasures." Described by those who knew her best as a strong, independent and determined woman, family was the driving force behind everything PL did. She was a devoted wife and mother who cherished every moment spent with family and friends.



She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 68 years, Clayton J. Longver; her children Kevin Longver and his wife, Sandra, of Franklin, Karen Morse of Pembroke, Kimberly Longver Pratt and her husband, John, of Pawtucket, RI; grandchildren Rafe Longver and his wife, Anne, Sabrina Longver, and Courtney Morse; one great-grandchild Michael Counter, and another on the way.



A graveside committal service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the general resident fund at Merrimack County Nursing Home. Please make checks payable to The Edna McKenna Trust Fund and mail c/o Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. To view updated service information, please go to

Phyllis O. "PL" Longver, 86, of Boscawen, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 following an 11-year battle with dementia. Her last 7 years were spent in the skilled care of the staff at Merrimack County Nursing Home.PL was born in Boston on May 12, 1933 to Elliott and Helen (Pierce) Smith and was a graduate of Concord High School. She married Clayton Longver July 20, 1952. Together they resided in Boscawen where they raised their family, and later moved to Webster. She worked for many years at Beede Electric as well as Chubb Life. She also spent a few years as a secretary at a real estate agency in Penacook.PL had a great interest in genealogy and helped many families trace their heritage and connect with long lost relatives. Through her work, she found an unexpected passion in identifying unmarked graves of Civil War soldiers. She spent countless hours researching in order to locate the information required to furnish the graves with government stones. She was also a published author of a book on Civil War soldiers and penned a second book on the same topic. PL and Clayton deeply enjoyed traveling across much of North America, having visited every state in the Union. They loved to camp and go out dancing, the Jitterbug being their signature dance. She had many adventures with her dear friend and neighbor searching old cellar holes with their metal detectors hunting for "treasures." Described by those who knew her best as a strong, independent and determined woman, family was the driving force behind everything PL did. She was a devoted wife and mother who cherished every moment spent with family and friends.She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 68 years, Clayton J. Longver; her children Kevin Longver and his wife, Sandra, of Franklin, Karen Morse of Pembroke, Kimberly Longver Pratt and her husband, John, of Pawtucket, RI; grandchildren Rafe Longver and his wife, Anne, Sabrina Longver, and Courtney Morse; one great-grandchild Michael Counter, and another on the way.A graveside committal service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the general resident fund at Merrimack County Nursing Home. Please make checks payable to The Edna McKenna Trust Fund and mail c/o Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. To view updated service information, please go to www.phaneuf.net Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close