Phyllis R. Crowther, 78, formerly of Northwood, passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019. She was born in Everett, MA on March 25, 1941 the daughter of Ernest and Freda (Christiansen) Johnston and resided in Northwood, NH most of her life. She owned and operated PRC Crafts and Sports in Northwood with her husband. Phyllis was a frequent patron of the Northwood Diner, was an avid Patriots fan, and loved animals, especially dogs.



Family includes her children Phyllis Masson and husband Bernard of Stewartstown, NH and Christine McHugh and husband Tom of Gorham, NH; grandchildren Stacey, Debbie, Andrew, Troy, Eric, Cherrie, Michelle, Tim and Kyle; several great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Crowther, grandson Heath Wilkins and siblings Donald, Arthur and Lois Johnston.



A Graveside Service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Northwood, NH on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Donations in her memory may be made to the Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH, 03258. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Condolences may be shared online at

180 Hillside Avenue

Berlin , NH 03570

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 4, 2019

