Phyllis Randall

Phyllis B. Randall, 79, of Contoocook, passed away on September 18, 2020, comforted by her family.



Phyllis was born in Concord NH to Forrest and Rebekah (Swain) Brown.



Phyllis attended Penacook High School and then went on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Teaching from Keene State College. She dedicated her career to teaching and directing at the Currier Art Center in Manchester.



Phyllis was an avid farmer known in Contoocook for her geese stopping traffic in front of her house. She also kept horses, who would occasionally chase the school bus, sheep, goats, and guinea hens. She was known to take in stray cats and was a loving dog owner, leaving behind Preston, her beloved Sheltie.



Phyllis spent much of her time in her gardens. She enjoyed growing vegetables, but especially loved her flowers. Many of her Irises she crosspollinated herself. She saved many Mother's Days with her roadside daffodil and day lily sales.



Phyllis was a hardworking wife and mother of three. She was always a source of creativity and fun for her Grandkids.



Phyllis is predeceased by her parents Forrest and Rebekah Brown, her brother Howard Brown, and her sister Loretta Richard. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Randall, and their three children, William Brown Randall and his late wife Elizabeth (Magruder) Randall, Rolfe Douglas Randall, and Rebekah Anne (Randall) Sutherland and her husband Mark Sutherland. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Bethany Jane Moller, Derek Lester Moller, Daniel Brian Oliver, Hillary Loma Oliver, and Donald Robert Randall, and one great grandson, Cavan Solo Wright.



The family is holding a private graveside service. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Randall Fund at Merrimack Valley High School, a foundation close to Phyllis' heart that helps keep local children in school. Checks can be made out to Merrimack Valley High School, noting "Randall" in the memo line.



