Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prairie Dawn Champagne. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Prairie Dawn Champagne, a training consultant and resident of Hooksett, NH, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2020 at the age of 43 while walking near her home.



Dawn is survived by her mother, Jaqueline Palmer; her children, Andrew Nicholas Champagne and Camryn Nicole Champagne; her sisters Lori (Scott) Ellis, Heather (Adam) Eisan and Haley Rollins; her brothers, Kenneth (Lynn) Priest and Brandon (Debbie) Palmer; her former husband, Gregory Champagne; and her boyfriend, Nicholas Webb. She is predeceased by her grandmother, Mary Sue Rogers.



Dawn was born in Memphis, TN on April 5, 1976 to Bradford and Jaqueline Palmer. She graduated from Kingsbury High School, Memphis, TN in 1994 and worked as a training consultant for Lincoln Financial Group, Concord, NH. On September 22, 2000 and July 27, 2007 respectively, she welcomed her two beautiful children, who were the most important part of her life.



Dawn was a devoted mother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved hiking, running, and simply being outdoors. She loved challenges and always pushed towards them in every away. She loved to take in everything she was experiencing and knew how to enjoy the simple things. She loved her kids and would force everyone to take pictures because she cared so much about memories of the time she has with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.



Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM. A graveside service is scheduled for 10AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St. Concord.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Prairie Dawn Champagne, a training consultant and resident of Hooksett, NH, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2020 at the age of 43 while walking near her home.Dawn is survived by her mother, Jaqueline Palmer; her children, Andrew Nicholas Champagne and Camryn Nicole Champagne; her sisters Lori (Scott) Ellis, Heather (Adam) Eisan and Haley Rollins; her brothers, Kenneth (Lynn) Priest and Brandon (Debbie) Palmer; her former husband, Gregory Champagne; and her boyfriend, Nicholas Webb. She is predeceased by her grandmother, Mary Sue Rogers.Dawn was born in Memphis, TN on April 5, 1976 to Bradford and Jaqueline Palmer. She graduated from Kingsbury High School, Memphis, TN in 1994 and worked as a training consultant for Lincoln Financial Group, Concord, NH. On September 22, 2000 and July 27, 2007 respectively, she welcomed her two beautiful children, who were the most important part of her life.Dawn was a devoted mother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved hiking, running, and simply being outdoors. She loved challenges and always pushed towards them in every away. She loved to take in everything she was experiencing and knew how to enjoy the simple things. She loved her kids and would force everyone to take pictures because she cared so much about memories of the time she has with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM. A graveside service is scheduled for 10AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St. Concord.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Prairie D. Champagne. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close