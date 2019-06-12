Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla A. McCabe. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King/St. John's Parish 72 S. Main Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla A. McCabe, age 79, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Merrimack Country Nursing Home, Boscawen, NH. She was born in Concord, NH on January 26, 1940 to the late Francis and Mae (Mancini) Pelillo. Priscilla graduated from St. John's High School, Class of 1957. While at St. John's, she was a cheerleader and class officer. After graduation, Priscilla went to work at United Life Insurance Company where she met her husband, John (Jack) McCabe of Concord. They were married at St. Peters Church on May 19, 1962. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage. Priscilla was a former member of the Junior Catholic Daughters, Junior Service League and the Concord Hospital Associates.



Her Family members include her husband, Jack McCabe; daughter, Kathleen; son, Kevin.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10AM at Christ the King/St. John's Parish, 72 S. Main Street, Concord, NH. A procession will follow to the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH for a committal service. There are no visiting hours.



Priscilla's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and their assistants at the Merrimack County Nursing Home for the wonderful and compassionate care she received during her long illness.



In lieu of flower, memorial contributions in memory of Priscilla can be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 275 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https;//bennettfuneral.com for the McCabe family.

