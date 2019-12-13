Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla D.C. Byfield. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Delaney Cox Byfield, 94, of Hopkinton, NH, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, at the Hospice House in Concord, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 8, 1925, in Syracuse, NY, to parents Laurie Davidson Cox and Gretchen



Priscilla was predeceased by her husband Phillips Byfield Jr., brother Laurie Cox Jr. and sister Barbara Ellsworth. She was also predeceased by her son Gregory Cox Byfield in 2013. She leaves behind three sons; Phillips Byfield III and his wife Sara, of Bradford, Kip Byfield and his wife Janet, of Bradford and Stephen Byfield of Henniker. She is survived by four grandchildren: Jessica Dunlap and her husband Bob, Tyler Byfield, Nathaniel Byfield, Delaney Ordway, six great-grandchildren, her beloved niece Gretchen Beanlands, nephews, cousins, many close friends, neighbors and colleagues. Priscilla was much loved and will be missed terribly. Her last words were "I love you all".



Priscilla, (aka P, Prilly, B, Grammie), shared many colorful stories about growing up in the 1930's, her father was a renowned Landscape Architect and she travelled with her parents across the US. Priscilla attended Syracuse University and graduated from Simmons College and was married in 1948, raising her family in Lisbon Falls, ME, Rutherfordton, NC, and Spartanburg, SC, where she became a schoolteacher and worked for The Spartanburg County Foundation.



After her husband died, she moved to New Hampshire in 1983, permanently settling in Hopkinton in 1986.



She is remembered for her ability to recall astounding details and aspects of her life and never forgot a birthday or anniversary of her family or friends. She worked for Franklin Pierce Law School for many years as Assistant to the Dean and oversaw the Moot Court. At age 89 she took part-time position with the State of NH Land and Tax Appeal Office and retired at the age of 93.



A private burial was held on November 26 in the Henniker Cemetery where she was buried beside her husband.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation service is assisting the family.



A celebration to include all who knew her will be held in June. For more information and to share your stories, please visit

Priscilla Delaney Cox Byfield, 94, of Hopkinton, NH, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, at the Hospice House in Concord, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 8, 1925, in Syracuse, NY, to parents Laurie Davidson Cox and Gretchen Smith Sanborn Cox, of Henniker.Priscilla was predeceased by her husband Phillips Byfield Jr., brother Laurie Cox Jr. and sister Barbara Ellsworth. She was also predeceased by her son Gregory Cox Byfield in 2013. She leaves behind three sons; Phillips Byfield III and his wife Sara, of Bradford, Kip Byfield and his wife Janet, of Bradford and Stephen Byfield of Henniker. She is survived by four grandchildren: Jessica Dunlap and her husband Bob, Tyler Byfield, Nathaniel Byfield, Delaney Ordway, six great-grandchildren, her beloved niece Gretchen Beanlands, nephews, cousins, many close friends, neighbors and colleagues. Priscilla was much loved and will be missed terribly. Her last words were "I love you all".Priscilla, (aka P, Prilly, B, Grammie), shared many colorful stories about growing up in the 1930's, her father was a renowned Landscape Architect and she travelled with her parents across the US. Priscilla attended Syracuse University and graduated from Simmons College and was married in 1948, raising her family in Lisbon Falls, ME, Rutherfordton, NC, and Spartanburg, SC, where she became a schoolteacher and worked for The Spartanburg County Foundation.After her husband died, she moved to New Hampshire in 1983, permanently settling in Hopkinton in 1986.She is remembered for her ability to recall astounding details and aspects of her life and never forgot a birthday or anniversary of her family or friends. She worked for Franklin Pierce Law School for many years as Assistant to the Dean and oversaw the Moot Court. At age 89 she took part-time position with the State of NH Land and Tax Appeal Office and retired at the age of 93.A private burial was held on November 26 in the Henniker Cemetery where she was buried beside her husband.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation service is assisting the family.A celebration to include all who knew her will be held in June. For more information and to share your stories, please visit holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close