Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 11:00 AM The Congregational Church Laconia , NH

Priscilla Jane (Jones) Puleo left us to be with Richard, her husband of 47 years, her parents Harry E. and Blanche (Downing) Jones and her brothers Downing, Robert and Harry Jones who passed before her following a long goodbye on July 13 at Granite Ledges in Concord, New Hampshire.



Born April 14, 1927 in Rochester, New Hampshire, Priscilla grew up and attended school in Alton Bay, graduating from Spaulding High School. She attended Boston University's Sargent College graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy in 1948, after which she treated patients at a polio clinic in North Carolina.



Returning to New England, she married Richard in 1949 and worked in a cerebral palsy clinic in Quincy, Massachusetts until 1955 when they moved to Laconia. She established the physical therapy department at Lakes Region General Hospital in 1955, growing it from a single, part-time therapist to several therapists and aides before retiring in 1985. Love of her profession kept her working part-time several more years in private practice and making home visits.



Her work ethic came from cleaning cabins in the summer for her father at Lake Shore Park. In the winter, she skied with her brothers and cousins- a passion she carried into her 80s. She also enjoyed hiking, mountain climbing and she kayaked on Lake Winnipesaukee into her 90s. She baked bread and doughnuts, but later was best known for her "Mamie rolls."



She traveled all over the United States and Canada with several trips to Alaska, Galapagos Islands, Europe, Africa and India.



Priscilla was a former member of the Alpha Chapter Order of Eastern Star in Alton and the American Physical Therapy Association.



Survivors include: sister Marcia Leighton (Roger); son Richard Puleo (Ruth) of Gilmanton; daughters Jodi Heffernan (Paul) of Ipswich, Massachusetts and Pamela Puleo (Raymond Goulet) of Concord; grandsons Vincent Puleo (Rachel Clennon), Michael Puleo and Grayson Goulet; granddaughters Kathryn Martin (Patrick) and Anne Collins (Nicholas); great granddaughters Nora Martin and Maren Puleo; step-grandson Craig Thayer; several nieces and a nephew.



Priscilla's children would like to thank the staff at Granite Ledges of Concord for their truly loving care for the past three years, together with her physician Dr. BJ Entwisle with Concord Hospital's Frail Elder Program, and the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Program.



Services will be held at The Congregational Church of Laconia on Friday, July 26 at 11 am followed by a luncheon there and burial at the Riverside Cemetery in Alton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Priscilla's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit

