Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Parmenter Lockwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Parmenter Lockwood of Canterbury passed away on November 11, 2019 from pancreatic cancer.



She was born on December 22, 1936, the third child of Draper Watts and Lucy (Boyden) Parmenter of Londonderry.



She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1954 and later from the University of NH with a teaching degree. She married Robert Alan Lockwood on December 22 1956 and together they raised five children.



Priscilla set the bar high when it came to community service and civic engagement. Her involvement with the Town of Canterbury was significant and varied. She was at heart, an educator. While teaching math at Belmont High School, she did so much more than simply teach math.



Upon retirement, she followed in her father's and husband's footsteps and became a NH state legislator where she was a voice of reason and practicality for 16 years.



Her greatest love was for her family, both extended and immediate. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, traveling through snow storms to bring kids to ski races, and bundling up for late October soccer games. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Pickle maker and game-player extraordinaire, she leaves behind a beautiful legacy of service and commitment, and a dedication to family that is unmatched.



Priscilla was predeceased by Bob, her husband of 58 years, in 2015. She leaves behind a son, Alan (Lois) Lockwood of Tempe AZ, a son, Caleb Lockwood of Meredith NH, a daughter Lucyann (Rick) Zeller, a son Briggs (Laurie) Lockwood, a daughter Polly (Jonathan) Camire all of Canterbury, a grandson Caleb (Amanda) Lockwood of Concord, NH, a grandson Robby (Sarah) Zeller of Goffstown NH, grandsons Nicholas Lockwood and Tuckerman Zeller, granddaughters Ellen Lockwood, Zoe Zeller, Abby Camire and Becca Camire, and great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Anthony Zeller, as well as many extended family members.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday November 17th at the Canterbury United Community Church at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Slusser Center, Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord, NH 03301-3502.

Priscilla Parmenter Lockwood of Canterbury passed away on November 11, 2019 from pancreatic cancer.She was born on December 22, 1936, the third child of Draper Watts and Lucy (Boyden) Parmenter of Londonderry.She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1954 and later from the University of NH with a teaching degree. She married Robert Alan Lockwood on December 22 1956 and together they raised five children.Priscilla set the bar high when it came to community service and civic engagement. Her involvement with the Town of Canterbury was significant and varied. She was at heart, an educator. While teaching math at Belmont High School, she did so much more than simply teach math.Upon retirement, she followed in her father's and husband's footsteps and became a NH state legislator where she was a voice of reason and practicality for 16 years.Her greatest love was for her family, both extended and immediate. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, traveling through snow storms to bring kids to ski races, and bundling up for late October soccer games. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Pickle maker and game-player extraordinaire, she leaves behind a beautiful legacy of service and commitment, and a dedication to family that is unmatched.Priscilla was predeceased by Bob, her husband of 58 years, in 2015. She leaves behind a son, Alan (Lois) Lockwood of Tempe AZ, a son, Caleb Lockwood of Meredith NH, a daughter Lucyann (Rick) Zeller, a son Briggs (Laurie) Lockwood, a daughter Polly (Jonathan) Camire all of Canterbury, a grandson Caleb (Amanda) Lockwood of Concord, NH, a grandson Robby (Sarah) Zeller of Goffstown NH, grandsons Nicholas Lockwood and Tuckerman Zeller, granddaughters Ellen Lockwood, Zoe Zeller, Abby Camire and Becca Camire, and great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Anthony Zeller, as well as many extended family members.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday November 17th at the Canterbury United Community Church at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Slusser Center, Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord, NH 03301-3502. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close