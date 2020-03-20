Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Sisson White Ohler. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Ohler was born August 19, 1924 in Providence, RI to Edward A. and Ruth (Blanchard) White and had two sisters, Barbara (White) Haddad and Deborah White, both deceased. She attended Bates College in Lewiston, ME and in 1946 met her husband, Dr. John Henry Ohler (d. 2011) on a blind date. They were married later that year. John and Priscilla moved to New London in 1953.



Priscilla was a strong advocate for all children. She served on the board of the Concord Mental Health Center (now called Riverbend) and was a Spaulding Youth Center board member and chairman. She also served on New London's Juvenile Diversionary Committee. She and her family hosted three foreign exchange students through the AFS student exchange program and provided a summer home for inner-city low-income children through the Fresh Air Fund. The Ohler home was known for its abundant supply of children, ponies and golden retrievers. It was also a welcoming home where local teens found compassion and stability.



Priscilla was a member of the Society of Friends and attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church with her family. She was a prolific volunteer, serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals; the building committee for the New London High School addition; serving as chairman of the building committee for the first addition to Whipple Memorial Town Hall; and chairing the Hospital Day rummage sale for many years. She was a member and former president of the New London Garden Club; a member and former president of the New London PTA; a member and former president of the Kearsarge/Sunapee area League of Women Voters; a member and former president of the New London Hospital Auxiliary; a member of the board of NH Habitat for Humanity, and on the selection committee for the Kearsarge/Sunapee Area Habitat chapter. Priscilla was a director of Lake Sunapee Bank and was the first woman to be appointed as a director of NH Thrift Bancshares.



In 2005, Priscilla and John were awarded the New London Service Organization's Third of a Century Award. The award was established in 1962 to recognize those who have lived and worked in New London for at least 33 years and made "notable contributions to the town's good name."



Priscilla lived her life with a strong regard for fairness and justice and worked on many community projects which helped people and families in need. She and John had a long and remarkable marriage of love, laughter and strong family and community connections. Priscilla is survived by her six children, Deborah Ohler Hinman, Susan Ohler Bliss, Jennifer Ohler and her husband Robert Bower, Jonathan Ohler and his wife Joan Schwartz, Peter Ohler, and Rebecca Ohler and her husband Doug Pomeroy; her eight grandchildren, Thatcher, Gwen and Peter Hinman, Sadie and Eli Bliss, Abigail and Sam Bower, and Nathan Ohler; four great grandchildren, Marvin, Juno Priscilla, Harper and Knox; and many nieces and nephews in the White, Haddad, Ohler and Thompson families.



A service to celebrate Priscilla's life will be scheduled at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at a later date due to the current world health emergency. In lieu of flowers or food the family welcomes contributions in her name to Habitat for Humanity of the Kearsarge/Sunapee Area.



