Rachel Hannah Hunger, 21, of Concord, NH passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH after a severe allergic reaction.
Rachel was born in Concord, NH on May 7, 1998 the daughter of David and Jennifer (Jones) Hunger.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Becky Rillings.
Members of her family include her parents, David and Jennifer Hunger of Concord; siblings, Jacob and Allison; grandmother, Lezley Hunger and grandparents, Grant and Vivian Jones.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 3PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street Concord, NH.
A burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rachel's name to David's House, 461 Mt. Support Rd Lebanon, NH 03766 https://davids-house.org/donate/donate-now/.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Hunger family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 10, 2019