Rachel M. (Maki) LaGraize of Alton, NH passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Methuen, MA on May 13, 1971 to Constance Boggs (Berube) and George Maki. Rachel was warm and sweet, a devoted mother, grandmother and wife who loved to spend time with her daughters, family, friends and especially her grandson.
She is survived by her loving husband Edward J. LaGraize, IV and her three daughters Desiree Frechette, Diedre Frechette, Domonique Frechette, her grandson Tieryn Granquist and his father Sean Granquist, her parents Constance and George, her brothers George Maki and Gerald Cash, her in-laws Edward and Dianne LaGraize, and her step-son Blake Gilder and his wife Nicole Pomerico-Gilder and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
When it is safe to gather again, we hope to have a celebration of Rachel's life.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in Concord Montior on May 11, 2020.