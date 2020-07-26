Ramona Burke Stafford, 91, died peacefully at home in Tamworth, NH surrounded by her beautiful landscape paintings, her grandchildren playing the piano, and the wonderful meals prepared by her son Hans, her principle caregiver in her last years of life. Her son Fritz lovingly held her hand as she took her final breaths.



Ramona leaves behind her daughter, Ramona (Momo) Stafford Bagley, two sons, Frederick W. (Fritz) Stafford III and Hansel (Hans) Burke Stafford, grandchildren Thomas Oakes Stafford and Georgianna Welles Stafford, brother Frank Weston (Wes) Burke, sisters Bonnie Dunlap and Robyn Geantil, Lisa Dare, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Ramona is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Frederick (Fred) W. Stafford, Jr., parents Frank and Edna Jackson Burke, her sister and brother-in-law Lovinia (Vinnie) and Richard (Dick) Irwin, brother-in-law Henry (Hank) Dunlap, and her dear sister-in-law Virginia (Ginni) Arlene Burke.



Born September 29, 1928 in Salt Lake City, UT, Ramona's parents were owners of a traveling Vaudeville Troupe. With the decline of Vaudville, Ramona's father worked in movies partnering with Silent Film Actor Tom Mix and others. The family settled in Alameda, California where Frank owned a successful silk-screening business producing billboards; Ramona's artistic interest found fuel working around the talented artists her father employed.



After high school, Ramona studied art at the San Francisco Art Institute; painting was a passion she carried for the rest of her life. As a child of the World War II era, Ramona, age 17, involved herself in civilian defense and came close to completing her pilot's license before the war ended. She enjoyed exercising in Jack LaLanne's gym (the only girl at the time), was an Arthur Murray Dance Teacher, and remembers fondly being part of the Swing Dance scene of the Big Band Era.



As a student at University of California, Davis, Ramona met Fred. They eloped in Reno, NV, and moved to San Diego where Fred's family owned and farmed several ranches. Here Ramona embraced life as a wife and mother, studied the art of French cooking, and threw dinner parties in unwitting preparation for the family's big move a decade later.



In 1965, after sharing a novel about a couple moving to New England and restoring a derelict farm into a Country Inn, Ramona, Fred, and their three children made the dramatic move, by station wagon, from Southern California to the White Mountains of New Hampshire. They purchased and renovated the, "Old Hayford Place," ("Hayford's in the Field") a 250-year-old building in the outskirts of Chocorua Village, nestled beneath the Shadow of Mount Chocorua.



Ramona and Fred soon became vanguards of the new country inn and bed and breakfast industry, changing the name to "Stafford's in the Field" (now known as "The Preserve at Chocorua"). While waiting for the Country Inn Scene to catch up with Fred and Ramona's vision, local residents may remember Staffords' Barn, which would be beautifully renovated by Ramona's sons, Hans and Fritz. The barn hosted all manner of events such as Rock'n Roll dances, musicals (Gilbert and Sullivan operettas were popular among Ramona's children, who performed in multiple productions), classical concerts and New England Contra dances. It was only natural that Ramona and Fred should operate the renovated barn at Stafford's in the Field as a local dance venue with Ramona's dance background!



Ramona was known far and wide for her culinary skills; The Boston Globe, Country Inns and Backroads, Bon Appetit, and many other publications raved about the meals she created and served from the Staffords in the Field kitchen. Ramona's daughter, Ramona Stafford Jr., published Staffords-in-the-Field Cookbook in 1982, which included the most popular recipes served to guests. Perhaps more important than any notoriety received by distinguished culinary publications, friends and family remember enjoying the wonderful aromas wafting from Ramona's kitchen and partaking of many of her delicious meals.



A memorial service will be scheduled at the family's convenience. Memorial donations in memory of Ramona and her love for the Tamworth Community can be made to the Tamworth Community Nurse Association, PO Box 352, Main Street, Tamworth, NH 03886. Also, the Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County, 1529 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860. (603) 356-7006.



