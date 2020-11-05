1/1
Randy R. Moffett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy R. Moffett, 43, of Concord passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack at Concord Hospital on October 30, 2020.

Born on February 28, 1977 in Concord, NH the son of Harold and Joan (Peabody) Moffett of Bow. He was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1995.

He had many friends and was always willing to help everyone. He loved building and running R.C. cars as a hobby. Randy was employed at Concord Toyota after graduation then had an R.C. car shop in Bow. At the time of his death he was employed as a mechanic and salesman at Rt. 3 Auto Sales in Concord for over 17 years.

He loved working on all cars loved animals especially his dog, Sammy who helped him through his open heart surgery 3 years ago.

Members of his family include his parents, Harold and Joan Moffett of Bow; sister, Wendy Hodder of Center Barnstead; brother, David and his wife, Vickie Moffett of Loudon; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his girlfriend, Sara.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St Concord. A private burial will be held at Evans Cemetery in Bow at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Randy's name to American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241 or Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd Concord, NH 03301.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Randy R. Moffett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved