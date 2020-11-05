Randy R. Moffett, 43, of Concord passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack at Concord Hospital on October 30, 2020.
Born on February 28, 1977 in Concord, NH the son of Harold and Joan (Peabody) Moffett of Bow. He was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1995.
He had many friends and was always willing to help everyone. He loved building and running R.C. cars as a hobby. Randy was employed at Concord Toyota after graduation then had an R.C. car shop in Bow. At the time of his death he was employed as a mechanic and salesman at Rt. 3 Auto Sales in Concord for over 17 years.
He loved working on all cars loved animals especially his dog, Sammy who helped him through his open heart surgery 3 years ago.
Members of his family include his parents, Harold and Joan Moffett of Bow; sister, Wendy Hodder of Center Barnstead; brother, David and his wife, Vickie Moffett of Loudon; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his girlfriend, Sara.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St Concord. A private burial will be held at Evans Cemetery in Bow at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Randy's name to American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241 or Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd Concord, NH 03301.
for the family of Randy R. Moffett.