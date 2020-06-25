Ravyn O. Knight
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ravyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boscawen - Ravyn O. Knight, age 37, of Red Oak Way, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on June 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Concord, NH, daughter of Jane (Boffitto) Northcott of Boscawen and the late Alan Northcott who passed away in 2017. Rayvn was a childhood cancer survivor and had been in continuous remission. She was a graduate of Concord High School and New Hampshire Technical Institute.

She worked for many years in the photography lab at Walmart in Concord. She enjoyed attending Comic-Con, Broadway Musicals and traveling.

She is survived by her mother Jane (Boffitto) Northcott of Boscawen; her sister Dianna Wimpey and her husband Jason and their children, Abigail, Maria and Megan; her brother Marc Northcott and his wife Julianne, and their children Madelyn, Lucy, and Oliver; Aunts, Uncles, and many cousins.

In addition to her father, Rayvn was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Oliver and Christine Northcott and maternal grandparents Albert and Louise Boffitto.

Her family would especially like to thank Stacy, Jolene, Art, and Celeste and everyone else from Concord Regional Visiting Nurses for the loving care they provided for her.

Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Penacook.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CRVNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301

The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved