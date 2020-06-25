Boscawen - Ravyn O. Knight, age 37, of Red Oak Way, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on June 23, 2020 at her home.



She was born in Concord, NH, daughter of Jane (Boffitto) Northcott of Boscawen and the late Alan Northcott who passed away in 2017. Rayvn was a childhood cancer survivor and had been in continuous remission. She was a graduate of Concord High School and New Hampshire Technical Institute.



She worked for many years in the photography lab at Walmart in Concord. She enjoyed attending Comic-Con, Broadway Musicals and traveling.



She is survived by her mother Jane (Boffitto) Northcott of Boscawen; her sister Dianna Wimpey and her husband Jason and their children, Abigail, Maria and Megan; her brother Marc Northcott and his wife Julianne, and their children Madelyn, Lucy, and Oliver; Aunts, Uncles, and many cousins.



In addition to her father, Rayvn was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Oliver and Christine Northcott and maternal grandparents Albert and Louise Boffitto.



Her family would especially like to thank Stacy, Jolene, Art, and Celeste and everyone else from Concord Regional Visiting Nurses for the loving care they provided for her.



Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Penacook.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CRVNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



