Ray E. Dyment (1940 - 2020)
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Concord, NH
Ray E. Dyment, 79, of Concord passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born in Concord, NH on November 16, 1940 the son of Willis S. and Ethel (Hooper) Dyment. Ray enjoyed playing cribbage, horseshoes and spending time with his family, friends and fellow Elks members. He had a love for old cars, motorcycles and hard work. He was a very good dancer and loved cutting some "rug"!

Ray was predeceased by his 5 brothers, Bill, Bob, Fred, Glen and John.

Ray leaves his wife of 48 years, Anna (Blaise) Dyment; son, Christopher Ray and his wife, Kay; twins, Crandall Dyment and daughter, Cariann Dyment; sister, Betty Collins and 6 grandkids, Jacob, James Ray, Henry, Charlie, Daniel, Lyla Rose and Johnny Ray.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11AM at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Dyment family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 27, 2020
