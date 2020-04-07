Ray E. Dyment, 79, of Concord passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born in Concord, NH on November 16, 1940 the son of Willis S. and Ethel (Hooper) Dyment. Ray enjoyed playing cribbage, horseshoes and spending time with his family, friends and fellow Elks members. He had a love for old cars, motorcycles and hard work. He was a very good dancer and loved cutting some "rug"!
Ray was predeceased by his 5 brothers, Bill, Bob, Fred, Glen and John.
Ray leaves his wife of 48 years, Anna (Blaise) Dyment; son, Christopher Ray and his wife, Kay; twins, Crandall Dyment and daughter, Cariann Dyment; sister, Betty Collins and 6 grandkids, Jacob, James Ray, Henry, Charlie, Daniel, Lyla Rose and Johnny Ray.
Do to the current circumstances the burial will be private. Ray will be buried at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Dyment family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 7, 2020