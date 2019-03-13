Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ray H. Bacon, 85, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Dummer, NH on March 8, 1934 the son of Edgar and Mildred ( Silver ) Bacon. Ray was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from March 18, 1952 to March 15, 1955 earning the rank of Private First Class. Ray owned his own flooring business, Ray's Carpet, for many years in Franklin. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #1698 in Franklin and a longtime member of the American Legion Post #49 in Northfield. Ray was an avid collector of many things including antiques, guns and swords. He also enjoyed woodworking and building birdhouses. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Mae (Hart) Bacon, who died on April 2, 1993. His family includes his two daughters, Deborah J. Flanders and Susan I. Woods both of Northfield, a son, Gary F. Bacon of Hill, his 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Carl Bacon of Stark and Donald Bacon of Dummer and his many nieces and nephews.



According to Ray's wishes there will be no calling hours planned. A funeral service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Burial for both Ray and his wife Beverly will be held following the service.



Memorial donations in memory of Ray, may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.



The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



