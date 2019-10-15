Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raylene Carole Twombly, 90, of Buford, GA, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.



She was a longtime resident of Salisbury, NH. Raylene was born on November 24, 1928, in Concord, NH, to the late Elton Griswold and Edna (Boston) Griswold and was one of five children. She was a graduate of Concord High School and worked for the NH Department of Labor.



Raylene married the love of her life, Raymond E. Twombly, in 1949, and they shared 58 years of marriage before Raymond's passing in 2007.



Raylene was proud of her family and their accomplishments and enjoyed being a homemaker. She loved living in her colonial home in Salisbury and, subsequently, in her home with views of Kearsarge Mountain. She enjoyed cooking for her family and listening to music. In her later years, she was known as a "fashionista" as she loved clothing and jewelry.



Survivors include her children: William Braley (Charleen) of Brunswick, ME; Lorraine Ryan (Jack) of Jekyll Island, GA; Lanna Kirk of Dacula, GA; Raymond Twombly, Jr. (Cynthia) of Salisbury, NH; Louanne Theriault (Michael) of Jekyll Island, GA; Patricia Harmon (Robert) of Concord, NH; and Shelley Edney (David) of Webster, MA. Raylene is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her sister, Gladys.



A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Salisbury at a later date to be determined.

