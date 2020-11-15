Raymond A. Dias, 86, of Concord, NH passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House after a period of declining health. Ray was born on August 19, 1934 in Rehoboth, MA where he raised his family and lived until moving to Henniker in 1976. He was a tractor trailer driver, and hauled bulk cement for Mitchell Transport out of Providence, RI, and was awarded the Million Mile Award for safely driving in excess of 1 million miles without an accident. He is survived by his wife Rosyln, whom he was married to for 68 years. Survivors also include his three children, Wanda Albernaz and her husband Mike of Rehoboth, MA, Karleen Gouveia and her husband Albert of Rehoboth, MA, and Scott Dias and his wife Cathy of Henniker, NH. He had four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Beatrice (Gray) Dias, two brothers, Bob and Joe and by two sisters, Eleanor and Vivian. After retirement, Ray and Roslyn enjoyed many years of traveling across the US and Canada and were particularly thrilled to be able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on the island of Hawaii, achieving their goal of visiting all fifty states. They wintered in Florida for many years, and enjoyed making friends and maintaining relationships which were long lasting. Ray had a passion for collecting and restoring Farm-All tractors, and would cover great distances in search of his next tractor project at the right price. He was a fan of midget race cars, a hobby that was a catalyst for more adventure. He and Roslyn traveled the east coast to attend meets of the Atlantic Coast Old Timers Auto Racing Club. A highlight for him was racing his own midget race car on the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In 2007, he and Roslyn moved to their final home in Concord where they have been surrounded by many kind and caring friends and neighbors. Ray had a keen sense of humor. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21st in Henniker at the New Cemetery (North side extension), on Old Concord Road at 1:00pm. Due to COVID 19, there will not be a gathering after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 in his name are welcomed by the family. Bennett Funeral Home in Concord is entrusted with the arrangements.



