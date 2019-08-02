Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond A. Soucy. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond A. Soucy, 91, of Warner, NH, formerly of Pembroke, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Pine Rock Manor.



Mr. Soucy was born on May 15, 1928, in Concord, the son of the late Octave and Eva (Marier) Soucy. He was raised in Concord, and graduated from St. Anselm College, in Manchester.



Mr. Soucy worked as an office manager for Allied Leather Tannery for 40 years. He was an avid carpenter and loved working with stained glass. He is lovingly described by his family as "Mr. Fix-It", Raymond was never handed a broken item he could not repair.



He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the "Squires" who participated as volunteers at the Senior Center in Concord.



Members of his family include his wife of 37 years, Cecile (Gilbert) Soucy, of Concord; 3 daughters, Diane Childs, Debra Sartorelli and Denise Yeaton; 2 stepsons, David and Frank Bushman; 2 step daughters, Donna Gut and Debra Bushman-Morales; 9 grandchildren; a brother, Richard Soucy; 2 sisters, Jan Wallace and Lorraine Tavella; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Soucy was predeceased by his first wife Jeanette Soucy; his stepson, Bruce Bushman; his brother Joe Soucy and his sister, Theresa Moore.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Pine Rock Manor and everyone who participated in his care as well as his hospice team from Compassionate Care.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Concord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM followed by interment at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. For more information on donations please visit



