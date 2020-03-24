Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond E Smith, Jr., age 83, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home surrounded by family after a prolonged illness. Ray was born in Bellevue PA, to Raymond E. Smith Sr., and Jewel Helena (Petruska) Smith Abbinanti on December 28, 1936. Ray was a graduate of Perry High School in Pittsburgh PA where he was a championship diver. He was also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy Air Force serving during the Korean War. Ray worked at numerous positions prior to joining the State of NH, working 30+ years in the IT Department supporting the Motor Vehicle and Department of Safety divisions. In addition to his parents and step father, Sam Abbinanti, Ray was predeceased by his wife Ellen (Emery) Smith and his son's Craig S Smith, and Darren E Smith, all of Concord NH. Ray is survived by his daughter-in-law, Lee-Anne Rubin Smith of Concord NH and his Grandson, Daniel Edward Smith and fiance Rachel Richards of Manchester NH. He is also survived by his two sisters Rosemarie Waterman of OH and Gloria Stagmer of WI and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Peg Flint of SC for her continuous love and support for over 50 years. Per Ray's request, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and donations, please spend quality time with friends and loved ones.

