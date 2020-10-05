Raymond Welch ( better known as Bill), 89, passed away peacefully at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton, NH on Friday, September 25, 2020 with his daughter, Nancy, by his side.Bill was born on January 1, 1931 at the old Welch Farm in South Barnstead, NH to Fred T. Welch and Rena E. Wells. He attended the South Barnstead School and then joined the Army in 1948. He served 6 years, 3 of which he was stationed with SHAPE Forces in Fountainebleau, France where he earned the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.Bill married Anna J. Myers on February 24, 1951 and they raised one daughter, Nancy. He worked on his father's vegetable farm and then worked for the Barnstead Highway Department. He became Road Agent in 1974, taking over from his father, Fred Welch, and served until he retired in 1993.Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his vegetable garden and his family and friends appreciated the produce and pickles and relish that he would share. He also loved to cook and was known for his big hearty meals that he would prepare for the gang up to the Barnstead Camp on Millsfield Pond in Errol, NH.Bill was preceded in death by his father, Fred, and his mother, Rena. He is survived by his wife, Anna, his brother, Howard, his daughter, Nancy and her husband Ed, three grandsons, Seth, Ian, and Aaron and four great-grandchildren.An outdoor Celebration of Life will take place at the home of Howard Welch, 829 South Barnstead Rd, Barnstead, NH on Saturday October 10th at 1 PM. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and there will be masks provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NHSPCA.The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.